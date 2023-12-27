First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SPENN Technology A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 December 2023. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: SPENN Technology -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060827269 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPENN -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 24,818,362 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,431,200 shares. -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 26,249,562 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 145941 -------------------------------------------------- For furher information, please call Certified Adviser. Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1186393