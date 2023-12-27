Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.12.2023 | 13:10
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SPENN Technology A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 December 2023. The new shares are issued
due to a directed issue. 



Name:              SPENN Technology 
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060827269   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SPENN      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 24,818,362 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             1,431,200 shares.
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  26,249,562 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 10      
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 10      
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     145941      
--------------------------------------------------



For furher information, please call Certified Adviser. Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1186393
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.