Canon Launches "Make Your Mark" Campaign to Empower Middle East Content Creators

Canon is committed to supporting the ever-evolving world of vlogging

The second edition of the campaign includes 9 influencers from across food, fashion and travel industries

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East, a global innovator in photography and imaging, has announced the second edition of the "Make Your Mark" campaign, an initiative that empowers content creators with the tools they need to unlock their full creative potential and stand out in the dynamic world of vlogging. The success and immense public interest of the inaugural 2022 edition have inspired even greater collaboration between Canon and the regional creative community, including adding more creators and a more comprehensive range of products this year.

The launch event at SEVA Experience Dubai on June coincided with the introduction of the brand-new PowerShot V10, a game-changing addition to Canon's lineup of vlogging cameras. During the occasion, content creators from the region got firsthand experience with the Canon PowerShot V10, the PowerShot G7 X Mark III and the EOS R50, cameras explicitly designed to cater to the needs of vloggers and content creators.

The PowerShot V10 is a vlogger's dream come true. Weighing just 211g, it's perfect for on-the-go content creation and boasts an impressive 4K UHD Video capability. Equipped with a Stereo Mic, built-in stand, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, this camera is poised to be the ultimate companion for vloggers. Users can record smooth, stable footage - even when walking - with Enhanced Image Stabilisation while allowing live streaming on YouTube and Facebook via the Canon Camera Connect smartphone app.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is ideal for vloggers, bloggers, live streaming, video conferences and anyone posting content online. Its superb 4K video, large 1.0-type sensor, and 20.1-megapixel photos is delivered via a portable design that users can take anywhere.

The Canon EOS R50 mirrorless camera creates thumb-stopping content, from sharp stills to 4K films and live streams. Built for creators, the compact design, lightweight (375g) and natural grip make it easy to shoot, while the flexibility of the vari-angle touchscreen lets users work all the angles, from high, low or flipped to face the user.

Bengü Topçu, B2C Regional Marketing Director Middle East and Turkey, said, "Canon remains committed to supporting the ever-evolving world of vlogging and content creation. With Make Your Mark, we invite content creators to explore the possibilities, express their unique creativity, and continue making their mark in the digital landscape. The launch of our second edition reaffirms our commitment to nurturing even more talent while exposing regional creators to Canon's cutting-edge photography technologies."

Inspiring creatives to be more

The Make Your Mark campaign challenges content creators to shoot videos across three genres. Artists will demonstrate their creative differences using the PowershotV10 creators kit, G7x Mark III vlogging kit and EOS R50 vlogging kit across three genres (food, travel and fashion) to showcase and express their ingenuity.

Three food vloggers, including Chef Eddy Diab "@chef.eddy.diab", Suad "@ladyspatula", and Harry Heal "@1thehealchef", will demonstrate how to make lasagna using Canon kits in their distinctive content styles. Through a 30-second cooking video, the vloggers will take viewers through the process of making the perfect lasagna, with a final reveal showing the layered composition of this all-time favorite.

Moreover, three travel vloggers, Zayed "@zayed_alhaddar", Bekzat Juman "@shisubekii" and Iman Naghavi "@faithguy", will trek through Deira, Dubai, armed with Canon cameras to capture the essence of old Dubai, including the spice market, abra ride, and the famous old souk. These travel vloggers will be challenged to create impactful content on a day trip to this historic neighborhood, each making a 30-second video in their unique signature style.

Meanwhile, three fashion vloggers, Amar "@amarsibai", Sophia "@wiz_khalifeh" and Abanoub Ramsis "@abanoubramsis" will demonstrate three ways to wear the same denim jacket. With their distinctive content and art styles, these fashionistas will capture key moments as part of their films, from pairing them with other items to accessorizing and finalizing the fit.

Canon recognizes that even the best camera in the world is secondary to a creator's unique style and voice. However, it's no secret that a high-quality camera can eliminate limitations and supercharge creativity, enabling content creators in the region to elevate their craft to new heights.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei- 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

