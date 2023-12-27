Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
München
27.12.23
08:07 Uhr
0,715 Euro
-0,020
-2,72 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6700,71014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.12.2023 | 10:06
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amaroq Minerals: Admission to OMX Iceland 15 Index

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq" or the "Company")

Admission to OMX Iceland 15 Index

TORONTO, ONTARIO - December 27, 2023 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that the Company's shares will be admitted to the OMX Iceland 15 Index prior to market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The OMX Iceland 15 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded and largest securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland. The index is made up of a maximum of 15 constituents.

A link to the Nasdaq announcement is set out below:

https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/update:-semi-annual-changes-to-nasdaq-icelands-leading-index-2023-12-21

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)

Ellert Arnarson
Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.