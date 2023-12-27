BIO-key International, Inc.: Carrefour Strengthens Enterprise Cybersecurity in Spain with BIO-key's AuthControl Sentry Cloud Solution in Partnership with Evolutio

HOLMDEL, N.J. and MADRID, Spain, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication solutions, announced today that Carrefour, a leading global retailer, is integrating BIO-key's AuthControl Sentry® cloud solution in Spain in collaboration with Evolutio, a trusted partner of BIO-key's Swivel Secure Europe subsidiary. The strategic collaboration is part of Carrefour's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and data security.



AuthControl Sentry is now a key component in safeguarding the authentication process for Carrefour's 6,500 Spanish employees. The solution protects access to critical services and reinforces the company's dedication to the highest standards of data security and privacy.

Alex Rocha, Managing Director of BIO-key Europe, commented, "We are honored to have leading global retailer Carrefour implement our AuthControl Cloud Sentry solution in Spain. This collaboration, facilitated by our partner Evolutio, showcases the security, versatility and reliability of our products in meeting the complex cybersecurity needs of large-scale organizations. BIO-key Europe is committed to delivering top-tier security solutions that empower businesses like Carrefour to operate with confidence and resilience in an increasingly digital world. Our AuthControl solution not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures the utmost security for our customers, their employees and critical data."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

About Evolutio (www.evolutio.com/)

Evolutio is the trusted technological partner that any company needs. Evolutio consultants are experts in the integration of cloud services for multinational and domestic companies in the Spanish market. Its objective is to boost the agility, flexibility and capacity for innovation of clients, helping them to achieve the maximum possible value from their business and accompanying them in their digitization process. Headquartered in Madrid, Evolutio has a track record of over 30 years of experience in the IT sector.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital to satisfy working capital needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards, market conditions and the impact of the reverse stock split on the trading price of our common stock; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to convert sales opportunities to customer contracts; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of Swivel Secure into our business; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

