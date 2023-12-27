Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 29 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060817898 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: GreenMobility ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 4,449,034 shares (DKK 1,779,613.60) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 889,129 shares (DKK 355,651.60) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 5,338,163 shares (DKK 2,135,265.20) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 29.50 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1186427