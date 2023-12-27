Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
WKN: A2DTQL | ISIN: DK0060817898
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 29 December 2023 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060817898            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         GreenMobility           
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 4,449,034 shares (DKK 1,779,613.60)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        889,129 shares (DKK 355,651.60)  
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  5,338,163 shares (DKK 2,135,265.20)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 29.50             
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.40              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GREENM               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     138514               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1186427
