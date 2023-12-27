Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUKG | ISIN: CA6976702069 | Ticker-Symbol: FIR
München
27.12.23
08:07 Uhr
0,128 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAMPA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAMPA METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1200,14215:04
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2023 | 14:50
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pampa Metals Corp.: Pampa Metals Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces the acceleration of the expiry dates of certain share purchase warrants issued on November 10, 2022 (the "2022 Warrants") and March 2, 2023 (the "2023 Warrants"), and amended to reduce the exercise price to $0.095 and $0.105 in September and October of 2023 respectively (see news releases dated September 22, 2023 and October 23, 2023).

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") the expiry date of the warrants is accelerated if the Company's common shares close at or above $0.125 in the case of the 2022 Warrants and $0.13 in the case of the 2023 Warrants, for a period of at least 10 consecutive trading days in each case. This condition was met on December 14, 2023.

As a result, the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants and the 2023 Warrants outstanding (totaling 4,653,140) has been accelerated to January 23, 2024. To date, an aggregate of 2,913,186 of the 2022 Warrants and 2023 Warrants have been exercised for gross proceeds of approximately $295,000.

In order to exercise the warrants, holders of the 2022 Warrants and 2023 Warrants must complete and submit a Notice of Exercise in the form attached to your warrant certificate on or before 4pm Vancouver time on January 23, 2024. Unexercised 2022 Warrants and 2023 Warrants will expire after that time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
Joseph@pampametals.com
+1 604 347 8777

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE: FIR), and OTC (OTCQB: PMMCF) exchanges, and wholly owns a portfolio of projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum, and gold along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, the world's largest copper producer.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an Option & JV Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.