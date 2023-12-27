BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc.: BlackStar Receives Blockchain Equity Trading Patent

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. ("BlackStar") (OTC PINK:BEGI) BlackStar received its Blockchain Equity Trading Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U. S. Patent No. 11,854,080, Issue Date: December 26, 2023, Titled "System and Method for Matching Orders and Immutable Blockchain Ledger for all Customer Trading Activity with Settlement into the Broker Dealer Ecosystem." The technology claimed in the patent enables trading of common shares of a public company on a blockchain. BlackStar has designed the BlackStar Digital Trading Platform 'BDTP' to be compatible with the broker-dealerl ecosystem, and is not intended to need licensure through the SEC as a special purpose broker-dealer.

BlackStar's CEO, Joseph E Kurczodyna stated that "Blockchain First trading offers encrypted order entry to the block; your broker sees the confirmation only." With this patent issued on 12/26/2023, BlackStar has a vision for the future of securities trading and public company transparency on a blockchain.

