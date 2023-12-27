China's SOFAR has supplied more than 1,300 units of its SOFAR 255KTL-HV string inverters for a 300 MW utility-scale solar project in Gansu, China. The desert PV plant is one of several ongoing projects that SOFAR is working on in partnership with PowerChina.Shenzhen-based SOFAR has supplied a recently commissioned 300 MW utility-scale solar project in Gansu, China, with more than 1,300 sets of its SOFAR 255KTL-HV string inverters. The plant on the southern edge of China's Tengger Desert is expected to annually generate 540 million kWh of electricity. It will restore 5.2 square kilometers of ...

