Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.: Rodedawg Intl. Ind, Inc. Acquires Parabola Mgmt., LLC

Acquisition Completes and Establishes Key Revenue Drivers

COSTA MESA,? ?CA? / ACCESSWIRE / December 27,? ?2023? ?/ Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:RWGI) proudly announces the company has completed all terms and conditions of the Parabola Mgmt., LLC acquisition.

Chris Swartz, CEO, states: "We are proud to announce to our shareholders the completion of the acquisition of Parabola Mgmt. LLC. The acquisition included ownership of the California licensed cannabis company in Costa Mesa with options to purchase additional licenses. Most importantly, the Costa Mesa facility is now open, operational, and is geographically located in Southern California which is the #1 market in the world for cannabis. The completion of all terms for this acquisition of Parabola Mgmt. LLC is "the" major step for Rodedawg shareholders. Rodedawg now has a central sales hub for upcoming sales and distribution efforts. This has been a step-by-step process and we have strategically executed this key milestone. In addition to this acquisition, our shareholders can expect in the coming weeks that we will complete the acquisition of additional licensed cannabis distribution hubs and distribution contracts that will have 2024 revenues meet our stated goals of 7 million annually."

Chris Swartz, CEO, adds, "We want to remind our shareholders of the importance of these key milestones as we anticipate that these milestones completed during this 4th Quarter 2023 to be the catalyst of our company's revenue growth:

We are finalizing the agreements for distribution, management, and manufacturing of new cannabis products that increase revenues by an estimated 7 million dollars annually. Our www.BrotherBuds.com team has finalized the product catalog and we will notify our shareholders of the launch of the cannabis delivery service. We expect to announce acceptance of an offer for our new Healthcare Division Director. Primary responsibilities include the continued launch of and our flagship product of www.Elixicure.com , our topical pain relief brand. We are currently in negotiation for an additional licensed cannabis distribution hub to be owned 100% by Rodedawg Intl. Ind. Inc.

Mr. Swartz concludes: "This is an exciting time for our company, and our team thanks our loyal shareholders for their ongoing support. We also want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned for the company."

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

Please note the company's Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger for regular updates.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Brother Buds

Brother Buds is a cannabis delivery service based in Costa Mesa, California. During the month of July 2023, the Rodedawg will operate Brother Buds under a non-storefront cannabis delivery license. The cannabis delivery service will focus on Los Angeles County, Orange County, and northern San Diego County in the demographic area of 23.86 million in 2019. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://BrotherBuds.com

Make sure to follow us at: https://twitter.com/BrotherBudsOC

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

1-800-793-0355

ir@buddinghorizon.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com