Trinity Biotech plc: Trinity Biotech Announces It Has Begun Shipments of Its New HIV Screening Test, TrinScreen HIV to Kenya

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic products for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, today announces it has begun commercial shipments to Kenya of its new rapid HIV screening test, TrinScreen HIV.

The Kenyan HIV screening programme is one of the largest in Africa, with an estimated 10 million HIV screening tests performed annually. The Company has begun commercial shipments as part of the initial purchase order the Company received for 2.5 million tests, with further shipments under that purchase order scheduled for early 2024. Trinity understands that the Kenyan Ministry of Health has received commitments from all relevant sponsors (including Global Fund and USAID) to fund the procurement from the Company of all 10 million rapid screening HIV tests required by Kenya for 2024, and the Company expects to receive and fill additional purchase orders during 2024. The implementation of the new HIV testing algorithm, that includes TrinScreen HIV, is expected to start in January 2024.

"We are pleased to announce we have commenced shipments of TrinScreen HIV to Kenya, which is a major milestone for Trinity Biotech, who has been a key player in providing HIV tests to Africa for many years," said John Gillard, Chief Executive Officer. "Several other countries in Africa are adopting the revised WHO guidelines which prompted the update in the Kenyan HIV testing algorithm. This adoption by Kenya is an endorsement of our new product, TrinScreen HIV, and provides Trinity Biotech with a significant opportunity to penetrate deeper into the HIV screening market across all of Africa. The total estimate for the global HIV screening market is 150 million tests annually, with the majority of testing conducted in sub-Saharan Africa."

