Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
Frankfurt
27.12.23
08:23 Uhr
5,120 Euro
-0,005
-0,10 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1705,19016:37
PR Newswire
27.12.2023 | 16:24
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 27 December 2023 at 16:45 hrs

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has received on 27 December 2023 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act according to which G City Ltd.'s direct holding of shares in Citycon has decreased below thirty (30) percent.

Due to the dilutive effect of the directed share issue announced by Citycon Oyj on 20 December 2023 and completed on 22 December 2023, the direct shareholding of G City Ltd. in Citycon Oyj has decreased to approximately 29.81% following the registration of the new shares on 22 December 2023.

G City Ltd., the parent of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., is controlled by Norstar Holdings Inc, which is ultimately controlled by Chaim Katzman. In addition to 51,274,016 shares held by G City Ltd. and 36,285,000 shares held by Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., 35,771 shares held by Chaim Katzman have been taken into account in this notification.

Citycon has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 171 994 204.

The holding of shares of G City Ltd. according to the notification:


% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

G City Ltd.: 29.81




Gazit Europe Netherlands BV (wholly-owned subsidiary of G City Ltd): 21.10




Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02

-

-

-

29.81

21.10

0.02

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

G City Ltd.: 30.52




Gazit Europe Netherlands BV (wholly-owned subsidiary of G City Ltd.): 21.60


Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02

-

-

-

30.52

21.60

0.02

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
sharesISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct(SMA 9:5)

Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct(SMA 9:5)

Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000369947

51,274,016

-

29.81

-

FI4000369947

36,285,000

-

21.10

-

FI4000369947

35,771

-

0.02

.

SUBTOTAL A

87,594,787


50,93


B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

-

-

-

-

-

-




SUBTOTAL B

-

-

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

Chaim Katzman

0.02


0.02

Norstar Holdings Inc




G City Ltd.

29,81


29.81

Gazit Europe Netherlands BV

21,10


21.10

TOTAL

50,93


50.93

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-oyj-flagging-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-302022837.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.