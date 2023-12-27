Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 27 December 2023 at 16:45 hrs

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has received on 27 December 2023 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act according to which G City Ltd.'s direct holding of shares in Citycon has decreased below thirty (30) percent.

Due to the dilutive effect of the directed share issue announced by Citycon Oyj on 20 December 2023 and completed on 22 December 2023, the direct shareholding of G City Ltd. in Citycon Oyj has decreased to approximately 29.81% following the registration of the new shares on 22 December 2023.

G City Ltd., the parent of Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., is controlled by Norstar Holdings Inc, which is ultimately controlled by Chaim Katzman. In addition to 51,274,016 shares held by G City Ltd. and 36,285,000 shares held by Gazit Europe Netherlands B.V., 35,771 shares held by Chaim Katzman have been taken into account in this notification.

Citycon has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 171 994 204.

The holding of shares of G City Ltd. according to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached G City Ltd.: 29.81









Gazit Europe Netherlands BV (wholly-owned subsidiary of G City Ltd): 21.10









Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02

- - - 29.81 21.10 0.02 Position of previous notification (if applicable) G City Ltd.: 30.52









Gazit Europe Netherlands BV (wholly-owned subsidiary of G City Ltd.): 21.60





Additional shares held by Chaim Katzman: 0.02 - - - 30.52 21.60 0.02

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

sharesISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct(SMA 9:5) Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000369947 51,274,016 - 29.81 - FI4000369947 36,285,000 - 21.10 - FI4000369947 35,771 - 0.02 . SUBTOTAL A 87,594,787

50,93



B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - -





SUBTOTAL B - -

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Chaim Katzman 0.02

0.02 Norstar Holdings Inc





G City Ltd. 29,81

29.81 Gazit Europe Netherlands BV 21,10

21.10 TOTAL 50,93

50.93

CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Sakari Järvelä

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

