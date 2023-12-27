Global Superstar Rita Ora Goes For Gold As She Wears Genoa CFC Anniversary Shirt

British singer takes part in "Dark Golden Side of City" social media campaign with Serie A's iconic club

GENOA, Italy, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita Ora has collaborated with Genoa CFC in a digital activation by wearing the Serie A club's 130-year anniversary shirt. The British singer posted pictures on her Instagram account wearing the Italian side's jersey as part of the club's "Dark Golden Side of City" campaign.

Rita Ora took a picture wearing the club's golden shirt which celebrates the club's anniversary and heritage, and shared the picture with her 16.1 million instagram followers.

Genoa will wear this kit in their upcoming Serie A match against Inter Milan on December 29.

"We're very happy about this collaboration with global superstar Rita Ora to celebrate our 130th anniversary. Genoa CFC is an historic club, with a cosmopolitan origin and reality. Since the new ownership took over the club, we want to further highlight the powerful Genoa brand and engage with influencers and celebrities who love football and identify with our brand values and history. We believe this is a great way to expose Genoa CFC to new audiences around the world." said Genoa CFC CEO Andrés Blazquez.

Rita Ora's activation is part of an overarching digital campaign promoting the club, its fans and its colours, which also features images shot in the old city center and a video that bring the celebratory jersey to the heart of life in the "caruggi", the typical narrow streets that make up the city center.

The 130th-anniversary gold jersey was initially presented in September inside the Palazzi dei Rolli, Genoa's noble palaces. This campaign builds on the expansion of the Genoa brand in international territories and audiences, with a jersey that is an icon of style.

Genoa has the highest percentage of attendance for its home matches in Serie A.

Link to Rita Ora photo with anniversary shirt: https://we.tl/t-hlrDEZjmSU

Link to download campaign video: https://we.tl/t-vwxZ2aZHIL

Link to download campaign pictures: https://we.tl/t-fOGgF9Cink

