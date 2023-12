Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist Nordea Bank Abp certificates on issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for Warrants and Certificates 3.5.1 Last trading day is December 28, 2023. Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1186445