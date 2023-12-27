Dow Inc.: A Focus on Promoting Health and Wellness at Dow

Originally published in Dow's 2022 INtersections Progress Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / Dow is committed to the health and well-being of our people and offers a range of preventive, educational, consulting and medical services. We believe that helping our employees navigate through public health challenges, mental health concerns, individual health challenges and other threats to the well-being of our people is not only the right thing to do but also a great business decision.

Leading the Way in Safety Innovation

Teresa Keating, global EH&S director from 2020- 2022 (currently global business operations director for Performance Materials & Coatings), received the American Chemistry Council Responsible Care® Employee of the Year Award in 2022 for her exceptional leadership in safety. Under her guidance, there were zero fatalities at Dow. In addition, the company achieved its best-ever performance in consecutive days without a severe injury (2021).

Teresa also hosted virtual sessions, titled "What's the Worst that Can Happen?", featuring frontline employees who shared their stories to bring awareness to severe injuries and fatalities. Thousands of Dow employees and contractors attended the live forums, which had a direct impact on the company's improved safety performance. Lastly, Teresa's support of a "lifeguard" culture and involvement with the U.S. & Canada Task Force aimed at improving contractor safety fostered a renewed sense of belonging across global EHS&S operations.

