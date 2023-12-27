Equity Union Real Estate: Coachella Valley Top Realtor Brandy Nelson Joins Equity Union

Brokerage names her Executive Director of its REO/Foreclosure Properties division in the Coachella Valley.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / Today, Equity Union announced that Brandy Nelson has joined its brokerage as their Executive Director, REO/Foreclosure Properties Division in the Coachella Valley. She will be one of the firm's anchor agents in its newly acquired Rancho Mirage branch with her team, Brandy Nelson Associates.

Brandy Nelson - Equity Union Commercial

Brandy is one of the valley's premier realtors, being consistently recognized in Palm Springs Life's annual Top Realtors list. She is a major force in the Commercial Real Estate industry, the National Director of REObroker.com, an icon in the REO and Foreclosure sector, and is well respected in the industry across all 50 states, not only in the Coachella Valley. In addition to being a broker, Brandy is a CCIM candidate, Condo Specialist and Land Specialist. In 2022, Brandy closed over $32 million in sales volume and 76 units.

"Brandy is exceptionally well-respected in the real estate industry and community. She exudes strength, intellect and kindness. It's no wonder that her star continues to get brighter and brighter. She is a leader in our industry, and it is an honor for us to welcome Brandy to our family here at Equity Union" - Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. Brandy has represented hundreds of buyers and sellers across all price ranges and is at the top of her game after 20+ years in real estate, with over 1,200 closed transactions throughout her career.

In addition to real estate, Brandy is a wife and mother of two children. She is an author, enjoys reading, and staying up to date on real estate and financial matters.

About Equity Union: Founded by Harma Hartouni, groundbreaking REALTOR® and inspiring author of the memoir Getting Back Up. Equity Union was created to be a completely unique kind of real estate company with an unprecedented emphasis on agent support, for an elevated buying, selling, and working experience. With an unparalleled commitment to service, integrity and excellence, we're ready to both inspire your vision and help you bring it to life.

