Mittwoch, 27.12.2023
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
WKN: A3CUPK | ISIN: CA87190J1057
Frankfurt
27.12.23
08:57 Uhr
0,162 Euro
-0,003
-1,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
27.12.2023
TDG Gold Corp. Grants Stock Options

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") reports that the board of directors of TDG approved the grant of a total of 3,875,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants, exercisable for up to a five-year period at an exercise price of $0.25, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:
TDG Gold Corp.,
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
