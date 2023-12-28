Avolon Holdings Limited ('Avolon'), a leading global aviation finance company, announces the consolidation of the US$656 million TLB-5 tranche and US$1.68 billion TLB-6 tranche of its senior secured Term Loan B facility (the 'Facility') into one US$2.33 billion TLB-6 tranche.

The combined TLB-6 priced at SOFR plus 2.00% with a SOFR floor of 0.50%, a reduction from the TLB-5 pricing of SOFR plus 2.35% (2.25% margin 0.10% Credit Spread Adjustment) and the TLB-6 pricing of SOFR plus 2.50%.

As a result of the consolidation, the maturity of the TLB-5 tranche was also effectively extended from December 2027 to June 2028.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 147 airlines in 65 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 897 aircraft, as of 30 September 2023. www.avolon.aero

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon's business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "will," "could," "should," "shall," "risk," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "plans," "predicts," "continues," "assumes," "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Avolon does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update any information contained herein to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

