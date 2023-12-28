Das Instrument SO3 AU000000DNK9 DANAKALI LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2023

The instrument SO3 AU000000DNK9 DANAKALI LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2023



Das Instrument 3R10 AU0000157745 FUTURE METALS NL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2023

The instrument 3R10 AU0000157745 FUTURE METALS NL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2023



Das Instrument RLF KYG5635P1090 LONGFOR GR.HLD.REGS HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2023

The instrument RLF KYG5635P1090 LONGFOR GR.HLD.REGS HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2023



Das Instrument F6H HK0000077468 FAR EAST HORIZON EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2023

The instrument F6H HK0000077468 FAR EAST HORIZON EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.12.2023

