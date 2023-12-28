Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - In a significant development for the renewable energy sector, Inverex, Pakistan's solar panel manufacturer and distributor, has announced a strategic partnership with Trade Foresight, a pioneering trade tech company. This international agreement marks a pivotal moment in Inverex's mission to become a global brand in green and clean energy production, leveraging Trade Foresight's AI-based platform.

Inverex is one of Pakistan's largest solar panel and inverter manufacturers and distributors, with 10 years of experience in producing solar technology equipment for domestic and commercial settings. The company has ambitions to expand its operations to new territories, with a particular focus in the Middle East and Africa, and sees Trade Foresight as the right partner to provide the business intelligence it needs to help it bring sustainable energy production to the world.

Inverex has already supplied solar energy products and completed projects from the household to the government level in Pakistan and the UAE, and it will be building on those beginnings to establish a solid presence in the emirate, which is already a major market for solar energy. The UAE's government is steering the nation towards becoming a clean energy global powerhouse, and Inverex is committed to playing its part in that journey.

Abdul Ahad, COO of Inverex, and the author of this strategic global partnership, who will co-manage it with Trade Foresight, anticipates a bright future. "Strategic partnerships of this nature enable us to expand our horizons and increase our impact. Together, we are committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that align with global standards and promote Pakistan's contribution to reducing the impact caused by global warming."

Muhammed Zakir, Inverex's founder, said that "harnessing solar energy for a sustainable world finds a perfect match in Trade Foresight's innovative approach to global trade."

This chimes with Inverex's own statement that says, "We recognize the need to promote green energy products that contribute to global sustainability, and we welcome this new partnership as a means of furthering that aim."

Trade Foresight is a leader in trade technology. Its digital tools leverage AI to help international businesses trade more efficiently and sustainably. It offers real-time intelligence on liberalization, policy initiatives, regulations, and trade sanctions, as well as industry analysis, trade data, and product-level insights. It gives businesses around the world the tools to trade more efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint by up to 90%.

Trade Foresight's CEO, Muhammad Ehsan Khan, said of the collaboration, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Inverex. This partnership is more than a business alignment; it's a shared commitment to sustainable development. Through our 'GoGlobal' initiative, we aim to empower not just local businesses but also to contribute significantly to the global green economy."

Trade Foresight has helped local businesses in developing countries explore international markets with a focus on sustainable trade through its GoGlobal initiative. Together, the two companies aim to create a solar power revolution that inspires other businesses to do the same.

Muhammad Saad Khan, COO of Trade Foresight, said, "By combining our strengths, we are not only promoting sustainable business practices but also setting a precedent for others to follow in the pursuit of a greener global economy."

This new collaboration aligns with targets set out at the recent COP28 summit in Dubai, which include fast-tracking the adoption of cleaner energy production to cut greenhouse gas emissions before 2030, as well as the climate action goals which all UN member states signed up to in 2015.

