Ranchero Gold Corp.: Ranchero Announces Proposed Disposition of the Santa Daniela Property for a Total Consideration of Up to US$5.05m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero" or the "Company") (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Minera y Metalurgia Paika, S.A. de C.V. ("Paika") has entered into a letter of intent dated December 22, 2023 (the "LOI") with Minas de Oro Nacional, S.A. de C.V. ("Minas de Oro"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI), for the proposed sale of Paika's interest in four mineral licenses (the "Licenses") comprising an area of 5,390 hectares, which represents approximately 24% of the surface area of the Company's Santa Daniela mineral property located in Sonora, Mexico, in consideration for the cash payment of US$2,550,000 (the "Cash Payment") and a conditional cash payment of US$2,500,000 (the "Disposition").



An initial tranche of the Cash Payment in the amount of US$658,000 was paid to Paika concurrently with the execution of the LOI to pay for outstanding fees and taxes on the Licenses. In the event that the Disposition is not completed, Paika will be required to repay this amount to Minas de Oro. The remaining US$1,892,000 of the Cash Payment will be paid once the Licenses have been transferred to Minas de Oro. In the event that Minas de Oro declares a Mineral Reserve of, or mines, greater than 500,000 ounces of gold within the Licenses, Minas de Oro will pay Paika an additional US$2,500,000.

Closing of the proposed sale of the Licenses will be subject to a number of conditions precedent, including, without limitation:

execution of a definitive agreement between the parties; receipt of all required regulatory, corporate and third-party approvals, including TSX Venture Exchange approval, and compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and conditions necessary to complete the transaction; approval of the shareholders of Ranchero to the sale of the Licenses; and such other mutual conditions precedent customary for a transaction such as this.



In connection with shareholder approval, the Company has solicited voting support agreements from shareholders holding a total 44,483,247 shares, or 67.67% of the outstanding shares of the Company, confirming their intention to vote in favour of the Disposition.

The Company intends to relinquish its interest in the remaining portions of the Santa Daniela property in order to eliminate holding costs. Subject to the completion of the Disposition, the Company's principal property will be its option interest in the Pinchi Lake nickel project, as announced by the Company in its press release dated November 21, 2023.

