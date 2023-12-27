Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023
Turnaround-Chance im Wasserstoffsektor!
WKN: A0NDYQ | ISIN: US2787681061 | Ticker-Symbol: E20
27.12.2023 | 23:46
S&P Dow Jones Indices: EchoStar Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corp. (NASD:SATS) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2 . EchoStar is acquiring DISH Network in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 2, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

EchoStar

SATS

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

DISH Network

DISH

Communication Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

