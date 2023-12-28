First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - increase in number of shares

New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 December 2023 due to a directed issue of shares and exercise of warrants (TO 1). Name: Stenocare ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061078425 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 15,102,124 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change (directed issue): 1,968,590 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change (exercise of warrants) 1,313,601 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 18,384,315 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription/exercise price: DKK 2.25 (directed issue) DKK 2.11 (exercise of warrants) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196164 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG