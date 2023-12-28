Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023
Turnaround-Chance im Wasserstoffsektor!
WKN: A2N6HF | ISIN: DK0061078425 | Ticker-Symbol: S7C
Frankfurt
28.12.23
09:15 Uhr
0,325 Euro
-0,025
-7,14 %
28.12.2023 | 09:58
108 Leser
First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - increase in number of shares

New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 29 December 2023 due to a directed issue of shares
and exercise of warrants (TO 1). 



Name:              Stenocare           
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061078425          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           STENO             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 15,102,124 shares       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Change (directed issue):     1,968,590 shares        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Change (exercise of warrants)  1,313,601 shares        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  18,384,315 shares       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription/exercise price:   DKK 2.25 (directed issue)   
                 DKK 2.11 (exercise of warrants)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.08            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          196164             
----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG
