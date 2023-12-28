Market-leading Brands to Exhibit on January 17-18th at Booth F181

TriMas Packaging, the largest division of TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS), will exhibit at Paris Packaging Week 2024 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on January 17-18th. TriMas Packaging, and its market-leading brands, consisting of Rieke, Aarts Packaging, Affaba Ferrari, Taplast and Rapak, will be showcasing its most innovative and sustainable product solutions for the beauty and personal care markets.

"As the beauty packaging industry continues to evolve, consumers are seeking a more personalized and premium experience," said Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President. "The Paris Packaging Week show is the ideal forum for us to present our most innovative and highly customizable offerings in the growing beauty and cosmetic sector. We are excited to showcase our high-end fragrance pumps and closures, innovative color cosmetic packaging solutions, and versatile airless systems and treatment pumps. Each of these product solutions is designed to be fully customizable, offering premium finishes, a spectrum of colors, metallization, digital printing, silk screening and hot stamping options, enabling us to meet the ever-changing demands of our customers and the market."

TriMas Packaging will also be featuring dispensers, foamers, closures and jars from its extensive beauty and personal care portfolio, as well as its environmentally-conscious Singolo line of fully recyclable, single-polymer dispensing pumps.

Visit the TriMas Packaging team located at Booth F181 in the PCD showcase.

About TriMas Packaging

TriMas Packaging serves its global customers with its market-leading brands, consisting of Rieke, Affaba Ferrari, Rapak, Taplast, Plastic Srl and Aarts Packaging. TriMas Packaging designs and manufactures a comprehensive array of dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for a broad range of end markets including the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets. With approximately 2,200 dedicated employees and 29 locations worldwide, TriMas Packaging's innovative solutions and services are designed to enhance customers' ability to dispense, transport and store their products safely and securely in an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, please visit www.trimaspackaging.com.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimas.com.

