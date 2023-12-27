Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023
Turnaround-Chance im Wasserstoffsektor!
27.12.2023 | 22:06
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 15, 2023, short interest in 3,191 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,832,646,277 shares compared with 10,851,113,277 shares in 3,183 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 30, 2023. The mid-December short interest represents 2.88 days compared with 3.51 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,732 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,089,500,802 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 15, 2023, compared with 2,091,196,638 shares in 1,752 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.58.

In summary, short interest in all 4,923 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,922,147,079 shares at the December 15, 2023 settlement date, compared with 4,935 issues and 12,942,309,915 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.21 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.93 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Lawson
jennifer.lawson@nasdaq.com

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/522d9d17-4942-440f-88ee-c88864e0d95a

NDAQO


