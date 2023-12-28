Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - In a concerted effort to foster global unity and cross-cultural dialogue, Beijing Sage World Culture Communication Co., Ltd., extends a heartfelt invitation to individuals and institutions worldwide to engage with the profound teachings of "Wisdom of Life," a pivotal publication by Li Yiheng. This initiative includes a series of international symposiums, cultural exchanges, and educational programs designed to delve into the book's insights on achieving societal balance and nurturing peace.

"Li Yiheng's 'Wisdom of Life' resurfaces, advocating ancient Chinese insights for global harmony and qualifying for Nobel consideration and Intangible Cultural Heritage."

The author's laborious 20-year exploration into reviving the essence of Chinese culture through its age-old philosophies is now finding its place amongst foundational texts in libraries and homes across nations. The teachings of "Wisdom of Life" can be an anchor to many, offering solutions rooted in the deep wisdom of Confucianism, Taoism, and the Art of War, and providing clear insights into achieving societal balance and international peace.

The Book of 'Wisdom of Life'

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/192584_a3b8c726d451588d_001full.jpg

The book asserts that humanity can overcome the blights of greed, conflict, and injustice for a better world, drawing lessons from revered Chinese texts.

By participating in these events, people from various backgrounds will have the opportunity to absorb, discuss, and propagate the shared treasures of cultural wisdom and the pacifist ideologies that "Wisdom of Life" advocates.

For more information, review copies, or interviews, please contact Beijing Sage World Culture Communication Co., Ltd. via the email 18510488388@qq.com or visit the website at zz3000.cn.

About Li Yiheng: Li Yiheng's "Wisdom of Life" paints a world transformed by the ancient principles of Chinese philosophy-a world where peace is paramount, and conflicts dissolve through wisdom rather than warfare. His conviction that peace can prevail through the timeless knowledge imparted by sages forms the cornerstone of his work. With its analysis spanning three millennia, including ancient prophecies and canonical texts, the book elevates Chinese intellectual traditions as vital tools for carving a world devoid of conflict and suffering. The intricate fabric of insights Li weaves intersects the prestigious domains of Nobel-recognized literature, medicine, and peace, while aspiring for the honor of being designated as an element of Intangible Cultural Heritage, marking a transformative moment in humanity's narrative.

About Beijing Sage World Culture Communication Co., Ltd.: Beijing Sage World Culture Communication Co., Ltd. is an esteemed cultural institution dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and dissemination of traditional Chinese wisdom and philosophy. With a deep-seated commitment to cultural education and international exchange, Beijing Sage World serves as a bridge connecting China's rich historical heritage with the modern world.

Contact Info:

Name: Li Yiheng

Email: 18510488388@qq.com

Organization: Beijing Sage World Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

Website: http://zz3000.cn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/192584

SOURCE: Plentisoft