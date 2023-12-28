Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordic Shipholding A/S - removal from trading and official listing due to liquidation

Today, Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S suspended trading in shares issued by Nordic Shipholding A/S. The suspension is a consequence of the approval at the extraordinary general meeting of the company's liquidation account and decision of final liquidation. Nordic Shipholding A/S will be removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares is today, 28 December 2023. ISIN: DK0060083996 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordic Shipholding -------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 0.1): 406,158,403 shares (DKK 40,615,840.30) -------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 76351716 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 6010 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NORDIC -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 40696 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66