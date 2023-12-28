Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Turnaround-Chance im Wasserstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUPW | ISIN: DK0060083996 | Ticker-Symbol: DTQ
Berlin
28.12.23
08:08 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2023 | 11:22
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordic Shipholding A/S - removal from trading and official listing due to liquidation

Today, Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S suspended trading in shares issued by Nordic
Shipholding A/S. The suspension is a consequence of the approval at the
extraordinary general meeting of the company's liquidation account and decision
of final liquidation. 



Nordic Shipholding A/S will be removed from trading and official listing at
Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares is today, 28
December 2023. 



ISIN:             DK0060083996             
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             Nordic Shipholding          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of DKK 0.1): 406,158,403 shares (DKK 40,615,840.30)
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           76351716               
--------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             6010                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          NORDIC                
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         40696                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.