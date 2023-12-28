Fisker's Loyalty Program provides additional benefits, rewards, exclusive perks, and giveaway opportunities.

Fisker's point-based Loyalty Program offers multiple ways to earn points.

Points earned allow members to unlock and redeem physical and digital rewards.

Customers with an existing order or reservation for any Fisker vehicle in North America and Europe are eligible to participate in Fisker's Loyalty Program.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, has enhanced its Loyalty Program to provide customers with lifetime benefits, rewards, exclusive perks, and giveaways.

"I'm excited to give our loyal members the opportunity to elevate their ownership experience," Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. "We are constantly looking to improve our Loyalty Program in ways that respond to our customers' needs and that help us stand out from the competition."

Customers with an existing order or reservation for any Fisker vehicle are automatically enrolled into Fisker's Loyalty Program. Customers gain immediate access to unlock and redeem digital and physical rewards. Fisker's Loyalty Program offers customers an opportunity to earn quick and easy points. Customers can easily earn points by:

Referring Fisker's newsletter

Visiting a Fisker Lounge

Scheduling a test drive

Referring a reservation holder

Referring an order holder

Referring a delivery

Fisker offered exclusive perks to Ocean One customers to acknowledge their loyalty, as customers received delivery of their Fisker Ocean One across North America and Europe. Exclusive perks for Ocean One owners included charging credit, a first free tire replacement, an extended warranty, free OTA updates, early access to vehicle features, and a service package. Other exclusive perks and giveaways opportunities are visible to customers through their rewards account.

Fisker's Loyalty Program is available to customers in North America and Europe. Fisker is working towards expanding its Loyalty Program into other regions for current reservation holders. Information about Fisker's Loyalty Program is found here. Customers can reserve any Fisker vehicle or order a Fisker Ocean at fiskerinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

