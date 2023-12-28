BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD Unite for Sustainable Progress: Launching $2 Billion Forest Conservation Initiative and Celebrating BGEB's Acceptance into the UN Global Compact and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbea

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), in partnership with London-based MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD, recently announced a groundbreaking $2 billion forest conservation project. As indicated by Julio Jose Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), this initiative, commencing on December 19, 2023, for a 10-year term, is a significant leap towards sustainable rainforest management and conservation. With an ISIN approval (ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257), this project showcases BGEB's commitment to over 90% of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and marks a milestone in its journey towards impactful investments and global market expansion.

Building on this momentous announcement, we have more news to share regarding BGEB's commitment to sustainability. BGEB has been recently accepted as a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, joining a network of over 17,000 businesses and 4,000 organizations striving for a sustainable future.

The United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, guiding businesses towards universally accepted principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. BGEB's inclusion in this compact not only reinforces its dedication to sustainable business practices but also positions it as a key player in the global movement towards ethical and responsible business conduct.

Linking Conservation Efforts with Global Standards

The alignment of BGEB's forest conservation project with its participation in the UN Global Compact reflects a strategic and comprehensive approach to sustainability. By engaging in one of the world's most ambitious conservation efforts and committing to the Compact's principles, BGEB is setting a standard for how businesses can effectively contribute to global sustainability goals.

As BGEB moves forward with these initiatives, it continues to demonstrate its role as a leader in sustainable business practices, fostering collaboration and innovation to bring about meaningful change in markets and societies worldwide. These efforts illustrate a clear and compelling narrative of a company deeply committed to aligning its operations with global sustainability objectives and ethical standards.

Aligned with the UN's environmental conservation and sustainable energy requirements, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is spearheading an extraordinary project to conserve 20.5 million acres of the Amazon Rainforest in Bolivia. This project, the largest of its kind, reflects a robust commitment to protecting the Amazon Rainforest and advancing clean energy solutions in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the Tokenization of SDG Bonds and Natural Forest Capital Assets.

The urgent need for sustainable progress

In a recent development highlighting the urgent need for sustainable progress, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) released an analysis indicating that the region must accelerate its efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Agenda 2030. Only 24.6% of the targets are currently on track to be achieved, necessitating more robust and transformative actions. Amidst this critical backdrop, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) has been recognized and accepted by ECLAC as part of this ambitious agenda. This acknowledgment not only reaffirms BGEB's commitment to sustainable practices and principles but also places it at the forefront of driving change and innovation in the region's quest for a sustainable and equitable future.

Utilizing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to precisely quantify carbon credits, this initiative will make a substantial contribution to global climate goals.

As the demand for personalized carbon offsetting grows globally, individuals and stakeholders are increasingly aware of their role in addressing climate change. The carbon credits market is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030. Nature-based credits are gaining prominence due to rising corporate demand and tightening regulations. Bloomberg's report emphasizes the importance of carbon credits in attaining net-zero emissions. The goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2030 requires $44 trillion in renewable energy investments. Over 6,323 entities are actively pursuing emission reduction through the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Major financial institutions like Citi Group and JP Morgan are significantly investing in carbon credits, demonstrating the intersection of finance and environmental action.

BGEB's partnerships extend beyond environmental goals, forming strategic alliances with influential entities such as the Capital Market Association (ICMA), a renowned non-profit headquartered in Zurich with a global presence in London, Paris, Brussels, and Hong Kong. These collaborations are focused on empowering indigenous communities through comprehensive social initiatives. By enhancing access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, BGEB is committed to fostering community development alongside its environmental efforts. This integrated approach, which marries environmental conservation with the transition to clean energy and community empowerment, establishes BGEB as a frontrunner in both ecological preservation and clean energy innovation within Bolivia.

These alliances underscore the ongoing importance of the partnership as it strives towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future, serving as a compelling example of what collective action and innovation can accomplish.

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, a global consortium of energy experts, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/.

