Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Svedbergs Group AB (180/23)

With effect from January 04, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 16, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SVED TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021309598 Order book ID: 316271 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 04, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Svedbergs Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 29, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SVED BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021309606 Order book ID: 316272 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.