GlobeNewswire
28.12.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Svedbergs Group AB (180/23)

With effect from January 04, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including January 16, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SVED TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021309598              
Order book ID:  316271                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 04, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Svedbergs
Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up
until and including January 29, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SVED BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021309606              
Order book ID:  316272                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
