Singlepoint, Inc.: SinglePoint Successfully Lists on Cboe; Welcomes Tony Thomas as New Board Member in Expansion of Board Bolstering Company's Commitment to Strategic Growth in the Solar Sector

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / SinglePoint Inc. (Cboe:SING) ("SinglePoint' or "the Company') a provider in renewable energy, energy supply and healthy building solutions is delighted to announce the appointment of Tony Thomas to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Thomas brings a wealth of experience and expertise in strategic advisory, investment, and board governance. Mr. Thomas serves as a Managing Director and Head of the financial advisory and asset management practice of Harbor Bankshares Capital Corporation (HBCC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Harbor Bankshares Corporation.

Before joining Harbor Bankshares, Mr. Thomas was a founding Managing Director of SCI Ventures, a family office investing primarily in media, communications and technology companies and a General Partner of Syncom Venture Management, a manager of institutional venture capital funds. As a senior member of the management teams at SCI Ventures and Syncom Venture Management, Mr. Thomas was integral in managing over $500 million in investments. His responsibilities have spanned from sourcing investments to serving on the Boards of Directors of portfolio companies, providing comprehensive management services, and stepping in as an interim executive when needed.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Thomas has demonstrated exceptional skill in managing portfolio company investments and leading advisory clients across various sectors, including technology, media, and telecom as well as banking, healthcare, cybersecurity, and energy. His work and guidance has been instrumental in guiding companies through capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, deal structuring, and post-transaction strategy execution.

With over [29] years of investing and advisory experience, Mr. Thomas has developed a reputation for being a hands-on, execution-oriented partner. His approach has earned him the trust and loyalty of portfolio companies, clients, and investors alike. His tenure in these positions showcases his ability to identify and nurture investment opportunities, particularly in minority entrepreneur-led firms and those serving underserved communities.

Mr. Thomas holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from Loma Linda University and an M.B.A. in Finance and International Business from Pennsylvania State University.

"Our commitment to transparency and continued execution of our acquisition strategy aligns perfectly with Tony's proven track record in strategic growth and value creation," said Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint Inc. "His extensive experience and unique perspective will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of our industry."

The entire team at SinglePoint is excited to welcome Mr. Thomas to the board and looks forward to his contributions in driving the company forward.

About SinglePoint Inc (SING)

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on social media for the latest updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

