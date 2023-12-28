Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - WhiteBIT is pleased to announce that "BуНІ", an educational show about cryptocurrencies and blockchain founded by WhiteBIT's very own CEO, Volodymyr Nosov, has won the Davos Communications Awards 2023 in the "Communications in the Crypto Age" category. The winners were announced during the award ceremony on December 12, 2023.





WhiteBIT: 'BуНІ' wins the award for Communications in the Crypto Age at Davos 2023



"ByHI" is a YouTube show created and hosted by Volodymyr Nosov, founder and CEO of WhiteBIT, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe. Previously, the project was called the Gagarin Show, but since September 2022, its new name is "BухоНІC" (abbreviated as "ByHI"). In the episodes, hosts Volodymyr Nosov and Hlib Ushakov introduce viewers to all the nuances of the crypto and blockchain sphere in an entertaining format. The show's audience includes both experienced crypto enthusiasts and those who are just getting acquainted with the Web3 space.



"We created the first project of its kind, which eventually has become the best. I am extremely proud of the team, which has been setting the level for four years, despite COVID and the war. We have once again proved that crypto and blockchain can be talked about in an interesting and humorous way. We are grateful to our viewers for their loyalty and devotion over the years. Thank you for believing in the development of the crypto industry in Ukraine, just like we do," said Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT.



This year, Ukrainian and Brazilian specialists in the field of communications received the most awards at the Davos Communications Awards 2023. In total, Ukrainian companies won five of the 28 total nominations.



The Davos Communications Awards 2023 is an award established by the World Communications Forum Association. It annually honors the best projects of public relations and communications professionals from around the world.



