28.12.2023 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Götenehus Group AB is updated (695/23)

On November 16, 2023, the shares in Götenehus Group AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from EHF AB. 

On December 22, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Götenehus Group AB (GHUS B, ISIN code
SE0001799636, order book ID 37306). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
