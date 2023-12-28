Dragonfly Energy Is Expanding Into Remote Industrial Applications With Its Patented And Trusted Products

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / If you've ever been driving across the country, you may have come across some remote industrial applications like a grey box with a panel on the side of a freeway. These remote industrial applications are often crucial to safety as they can be instrumental for street lights, remote charging applications or phones for emergencies. For remote locations, it is essential that these devices are self-sustaining and able to stay online with minimal maintenance. Remote industrial applications also need to be reliable and scalable in order to be a more profitable solution than the diesel generator predecessors which are inefficient for longer stretches or semi-permanent operations.

Nevada-based Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries and is now expanding into yet another industry to provide solar energy storage for industrial remote applications. It is partnering with companies like Ameresco and Connexa in its foray into this new market.

The company is best known for its patented battery technology and products in the United States; Dragonfly Energy is driving research and development initiatives for its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Their batteries are replacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of markets, including RVs, marine vessels, residential off-grid and backup storage and industrial applications. The company has also been successful in patenting a wide range of its technology. Thus far, Dragonfly Energy has over 85 patents filed and pending based on battery pack design, cell manufacturing, battery communication technology and more.

Not only is solar essential to combat climate change, but for remote applications solar provides a unique value proposition because of how independent the energy source is. Dragonfly Energy's off-grid solar systems are self-sustaining - which is crucial for off-grid applications. The company's technology can also help expand off-grid applications that were previously unavailable because of the lack of grid connectivity.

Without solar, an off-grid application can be expensive due to the construction, trenching costs and connection charges. Not to mention, industrial sites sometimes change locations, and the constant grid connection changes become burdensome quickly. A grid connection also means unstable power, but solar is more reliable and is scalable to grow as an operation expands.

Dragonfly Energy has rapidly emerged as a leading player in the off-grid solar industry, boasting a formidable presence in a relatively short span of time. The company's focus on developing lithium-ion battery technology and offering a wide range of off-grid solar solutions has allowed it to seamlessly expand into the off-grid solar sector. Its deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries form the core of their off-grid solar solutions.

Dragonfly will be incorporating its Battle Born Batteries into these markets. These batteries provide noteworthy weight savings, up to three times the power and five times faster charging compared to traditional batteries. Additionally, they have a much longer lifespan, lasting over ten times longer than traditional batteries. But the biggest benefit to the industry is that these batteries are completely maintenance-free.

Another important thing to note is that remote industrial applications oftentimes have very stringent code and safety requirements. Dragonfly Energy has a history of providing safe, high-quality battery products. To ensure this, Dragonfly Energy subjects its batteries to rigorous testing procedures, validating their reliability and safety. Dragonfly Energy's battery models, such as the 10012/GC2, have undergone multiple certifications and conform to industry standards. This includes being ETL Listed by Intertek Lab, conforming to UL STD 2054, UL STD 62133-2, and CSA STD C22.2# 62133-2, as well as meeting the requirements of UN38.3. In order to achieve these certifications, Dragonfly Energy's batteries have undergone extensive testing to ensure their durability and performance. This allows the company to easily transition into remote industrial applications, setting the company apart from competitors.

With the stationary battery storage market expected to reach $870 billion by 2032 , it's essential to have key and reliable renewable energy suppliers. The company seems to have established its ability to sit at the nexus of energy technology between solid-state Li-ion cells, conventional Li-ion battery manufacturers, vertically integrated energy and technology-focused energy storage. While companies like ESS Tech, Microvast, or even Tesla focus on one main sector of energy technology, Dragonfly has diversified its product line to meet a variety of energy needs like remote industrial applications.

Featured photo courtesy of Dragonfly Energy.

Contact:

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.

DragonflyIR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Dragonfly Energy

View the original press release on accesswire.com