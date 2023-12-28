

BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.12.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,

interim chief executive officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), in relation to her ordinary shareholding in her Share Plan Account c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£4.6822



Volume(s)

174 d) Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

174

£4.6822

£814.70 e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,

interim chief executive officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), in relation to her ShareMatch UK holding c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£4.6365



Volume(s)

133 d) Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

133

£4.6365

£616.65 e) Date of the transaction 22 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

