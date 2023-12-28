Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023
WKN: A3E1W0 | ISIN: US87157B4005 | Ticker-Symbol: H6K0
28.12.23
28.12.2023
28.12.2023 | 14:06
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SNCR), a leading global provider of personal cloud software and services, today announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that, after having a closing bid price over $1.00 for over eleven consecutive business days from December 11 through December 26, it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and that matter is now closed.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
SNCR@gateway-grp.com


