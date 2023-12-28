The Home Depot: Behind the Apron: How Customer Order Specialist Maureen Leaves a Lasting Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

Maureen Caine was looking for a fresh start after losing her husband. Now, more than 10 years later, she's found a sense of belonging helping customers with her fellow associates at The Home Depot in Columbia, South Carolina.

"They showed me care and compassion that was unbelievable," says Maureen. "It wasn't long before I realized that I had not only found a job, but I had found a home."

As a customer order specialist, Maureen is passionate about helping customers get what they need for their home improvement projects. She also treats everyone who walks into the store like family, showing the same kindness she was welcomed with a decade ago. Maureen thrives on getting wins for her customers. Here's her story.

