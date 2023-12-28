Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023
Turnaround-Chance im Wasserstoffsektor!
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029
Tradegate
28.12.23
17:07 Uhr
312,00 Euro
-2,00
-0,64 %
28.12.2023
The Home Depot: Behind the Apron: How Customer Order Specialist Maureen Leaves a Lasting Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / The Home Depot
Originally published on Built From Scratch

Maureen Caine was looking for a fresh start after losing her husband. Now, more than 10 years later, she's found a sense of belonging helping customers with her fellow associates at The Home Depot in Columbia, South Carolina.

"They showed me care and compassion that was unbelievable," says Maureen. "It wasn't long before I realized that I had not only found a job, but I had found a home."

As a customer order specialist, Maureen is passionate about helping customers get what they need for their home improvement projects. She also treats everyone who walks into the store like family, showing the same kindness she was welcomed with a decade ago. Maureen thrives on getting wins for her customers. Here's her story.

Behind the Apron is a video docuseries that focuses on associate stories of perseverance, personal growth, community service, and reinforces The Home Depot's core values.

Interested in a career at The Home Depot? Visit careers.homedepot.com.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

