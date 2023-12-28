Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023
WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Tradegate
28.12.23
16:16 Uhr
18,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
19,04019,06018:02
28.12.2023 | 17:34
Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.12.2023

Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 28.12.2023
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.12.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date28.12.2023
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareENENTO
Amount1,737Shares
Average price/ share18.7794EUR
Total cost32,619.82EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 6 413 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.12.2023
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380
www.enento.com







Attachment

  • Enento 28.12 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c1eb5d9d-ab34-4ac2-a015-d88210ec9ddd)

