LIVA, a subsidiary of AMG Critical Materials, has acquired vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB ) assets from Voith to expand its tech for large-scale energy storage systems.Frankfurt-based LIVA Power Management Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amsterdam-based AMG Critical Materials, has agreed to acquire the VRFB assets of Germany's J.M. Voith. Voith has developed a unique technology to control and balance large-scale high-voltage VRFB energy storage systems. The technology complements LIVA's large-scale VRFB systems. LIVA plans to integrate the technology into its large-scale energy storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...