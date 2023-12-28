Evolva Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Takeover
PRESS RELEASE
Evolva and Lallemand close the sale of Evolva AG to Danstar Ferment AG on 28 December 2023
Reinach, Switzerland, 28 December 2023 - Following the approval on 21 December 2023 by the shareholders of Evolva Holding AG (SIX: EVE) of the sale of Evolva AG to Danstar Ferment AG, a Swiss affiliate of Lallemand Inc., the parties have successfully closed the transaction on 28 December 2023. Evolva Holding SA will seek the delisting of its shares from SIX Swiss Exchange in line with the established practice for such transactions, and therefore expects the delisting to take place after a customary period of between 6-12 months.
Following the satisfaction of all customary conditions precedent, the acquisition by Danstar Ferment AG of all shares in Evolva AG from Evolva Holding SA (the "Company") was successfully closed on 28 December 2023.
As previously communicated (see press releases of 21 November 2023, 30 November 2023 and 21 December 2023),
Stephan Schindler, Chairman of Evolva Holding SA, comments: "We thank the Evolva shareholders for their support to enable the transaction with Lallemand, securing the future of Evolva AG's operations for its employees, customers and partners. Our focus is now on the orderly handling of the liquidation of the Company, considering potential earn-out payments and the distribution of a respective liquidation dividend."
Contact Evolva
About Lallemand Inc.
About Evolva
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: Evolva and Lallemand close the sale of Evolva AG to Danstar Ferment AG on 28 December 2023
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1805273
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1805273 28.12.2023 CET/CEST