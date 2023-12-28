Universal EV Chargers LLC: Universal EV Chargers Surges Forward, Pioneering Sustainable Mobility and Innovation

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / In an inspiring narrative of resounding breakthroughs and unwavering commitment, Universal EV Chargers takes center stage as a trailblazer in the ever-evolving electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape. This captivating journey unfolds with purpose, poised to redefine the future where sustainability and innovation seamlessly intertwine.

In the dynamic landscape of 2022, Universal Green Group EV Chargers made an indelible impact, championing sustainable travel on Earth Day. This early commitment to green initiatives set the tone for a transformative year. Shortly after, the spotlight shifted to Electrify Expo, where Universal Green Group CEO Hemal Doshi addressed the EV Charging Industry, leaving an indomitable mark of leadership and expertise. This not only solidified Universal EV Chargers' position as a thought leader but also underscored its dedication to steering the narrative of sustainable transportation.

The journey gathered momentum as Universal EV Chargers secured an industry-leading product certification for new EV chargers, laying the bedrock for a succession of groundbreaking advancements. The installation of the first Advanced Level Two EV Chargers marked a technological leap forward, symbolizing not just progress but a steadfast commitment to redefining the very essence of EV charging possibilities.

In a resounding commitment to sustainability, Universal EV Chargers unveiled grants designed to assist hotels in offering EV charging services more cost-effectively. This initiative showcased a dedication that transcends industries, propelling a ripple effect of sustainable practices. Recognition followed as Universal EV Chargers' Advanced Level Two EV Chargers became widely accessible on Amazon, democratizing the access to cutting-edge EV charging solutions.

Acknowledgment from North Carolina in November 2022 was not merely a validation but a testament to the efficacy of Universal EV Chargers' initiatives, garnering crucial support from state authorities. Simultaneously, the installation of ports at EV charging locations in Massachusetts enhanced accessibility, contributing to regional sustainable transportation infrastructure.

As 2022 drew to a close, Universal EV Chargers celebrated a milestone with the reception of $1.5 million in grants from Ohio, a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable transportation solutions.

Entering 2023, Universal EV Chargers continued to make strides in fostering sustainable transportation solutions. The year kicked off with a community-centric approach, as Universal EV Chargers introduced a groundbreaking No Cost Program for public EV charging stations. This initiative aimed to further democratize green technology adoption, inviting communities to embrace the ease of access to sustainable energy.

In acknowledgment of Universal EV Chargers' pivotal role, Texas awarded $3.2 million in EV infrastructure grants shortly after. This recognition reinforced the company's commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions and bolstering EV infrastructure. The strategic coupling of the No Cost Program with the Texas grants underscored Universal EV Chargers' dedication to both community engagement and statewide impact, setting a tone for the rest of the year's achievements.

March 2023 became a landmark month as Universal EV Chargers LLC launched cutting-edge software for electric vehicle charging stations, raising the bar and reshaping the landscape of EV charging infrastructure. In May 2023, a commitment to both sustainable transportation and education took center stage as Universal EV Chargers announced plans to electrify Kentucky's Carter School District fleet with innovative charging solutions.

June 2023 marked yet another groundbreaking integration, as Universal EV Chargers, LLC pioneered the seamless integration of NACS charging ports with the Universal Network, creating an interconnected EV charging experience that heralds a new era in the industry. August 2023 witnessed Universal EV Chargers receiving grants totaling $5.8 million, fortifying EV charging infrastructure on a statewide scale in Illinois.

In a unique intersection of sports and sustainability, Universal EV Chargers partnered with Texas Chargers in the US Masters T10 Cricket League, showcasing a commitment to diverse collaborations and underscoring the universal appeal of sustainable practices. The momentum further accelerated in November 2023, with Universal EV Chargers LLC being awarded NEVI grants to expedite sustainable EV charging infrastructure initiatives in Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

The crowning achievements of December 2023 added the final strokes to this masterpiece. Universal EV Chargers' trademark was registered with US patent offices, symbolizing not just a brand's strength but an industry leader's recognition. Simultaneously, the installation of cutting-edge charging infrastructure at the Carter School District showcased a commitment to education intertwined with sustainable solutions.

As we stand at the crossroads of innovation, steadfast commitment, and sustainability, Universal EV Chargers extends a resounding invitation to join on this trailblazing journey towards a cleaner, greener, and more interconnected future. Together, we power the way for sustainable mobility, leaving an enduring mark on the landscape of EV charging excellence.



