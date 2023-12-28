Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023
ACCESSWIRE
28.12.2023 | 18:50
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPRI and Southern Company Announce Speakers for Electrification 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / Southern Company

EPRI and Southern Company recently announced the plenary speakers for the Electrification International Conference & Exposition, scheduled for March 12-14, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. Kicking off the event will be EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor, and Southern Company President and CEO Chris Womack.

EPRI's Electrification conference is the only event that brings together the entire ecosystem of electric technologies and stakeholders to collaborate around e-mobility (consumer and fleet vehicles and infrastructure), residential and commercial building decarbonization, industrial applications, agriculture, policy, regulatory developments, and more. It features a comprehensive agenda with expert speakers, an all-encompassing exhibit hall and multiple networking functions.

"By joining Electrification 2024, attendees will learn about the innovations shaping electrification and decarbonization, as well as the processes and policies that could facilitate our electrified future," said Mansoor. "Electrification 2024 is the go-to event for innovators and decision-makers from across the electrification spectrum. All sectors must work together to achieve solutions that are practicable and scalable to meet decarbonization goals and the needs of every community."

Plenary speakers include representatives from companies like Amazon, the U.S. Department of Energy, Daimler Truck, Exelon, and many more, participating in panel topics including Driving Community Equity Through Electrification, Putting Equity to Work in the Community, and Policy Implications for an Electrified Future. The event offers a comprehensive agenda with eight diverse tracks covering industrial, decarbonized transportation, smart and decarbonized buildings, people and communities, low-carbon fuels in electrification, electrification and grid impacts, and controlled environment agriculture.

"Southern Company is excited to host Electrification 2024 in the state of Georgia, where we are honored to serve millions of customers with their energy needs," said Womack. "Collaboration and education are foundational principles of the innovation we are cultivating as we work together toward a net zero future."

"As a founding member of EPRI, Southern Company is proud to take a leadership role in Electrification 2024," said Dr. Mark S. Berry, senior vice president of Southern Company research and development. "We look forward to promoting an open dialogue that will advance impactful new technologies for the benefit of the customers and communities we serve."

To receive updates on Electrification 2024, sign up for EPRI's Electrification Events email list. Credentialed reporters can obtain a free pass to attend the event.

Follow ElectricTogether on LinkedIn and X to see stories of the "Humans of Electrification," highlighting the people in the industry and their personal stories, demonstrating the breadth, depth, and diversity of this community.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
