VerityXR Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Doug Nelson, PhD as Chief Architect and Engineer

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / VerityXR, a trailblazer in Extended Reality (XR) healthcare technologies, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Doug Nelson, PhD, as its new Chief Architect and Engineer. Dr. Nelson transitions from a consulting role to a permanent leadership position, reinforcing VerityXR's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of XR technology.

With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Nelson is a distinguished figure in engineering and healthcare technology. His experience encompasses pivotal roles at industry giants such as Humana Inc., Centene Inc., MITRE, and Merck, Inc. Dr. Nelson is also recognized for his entrepreneurial spirit, co-founding the Federated Software Group (FSG), which achieved significant success and was later acquired by Boeing Inc. His work at FSG was crucial in developing advanced command and control systems for the US Air Force and the US Transportation Command, greatly enhancing global mobility across air, land, and sea.

As the Chief Architect and Engineer at VerityXR, Dr. Nelson will lead the development of Verity's innovative EnGauge XR platform. This platform stands at the forefront of revolutionizing pain management and physical rehabilitation through cutting-edge XR technology. Dr. Nelson's appointment marks a significant milestone in VerityXR's journey towards advancing healthcare technology.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Dr. Nelson said, "Joining VerityXR in a full-time capacity is an exhilarating opportunity. I am eager to contribute my expertise to enhance the EnGauge XR platform and make a tangible impact in the field of healthcare technology."

VerityXR's CEO Amish Patel, MD, MBA commented, "Dr. Nelson's vast experience and visionary approach are invaluable assets to our team. His leadership in engineering and development will undoubtedly propel VerityXR to new heights in XR technology innovation."

Shiva Rallapalli, MBA, Verity's COO said, "I've had a long association with Doug for over 12 years. He is the best person to lead our Product Development."

About VerityXR: Founded by University of Chicago Booth School of Business MBA graduates, together with a shared vision of transforming healthcare, Verity Technologies is at the vanguard of utilizing Extended Reality for pain management and physical rehabilitation solutions. The company is dedicated to providing groundbreaking treatment options and improving patient outcomes through the power of extended reality (XR) technology.

For media and/or business inquiries, please email: hi@verityxr.com or visit www.verityxr.com.

