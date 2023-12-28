Inaugural messaging campaigns for household name brands surpass expectations, with read rates ranging between 50% and 70%

Out There Media, the global leader in Rich Communication Services (RCS), today announced the results of its inaugural U.S.-based RCS campaigns in collaboration with Verizon. This ground-breaking initiative was launched in cooperation with myWorld, which was recently awarded America's best loyalty program by Newsweek Magazine. myWorld has provided Out There Media with prominent affiliate partners such as Guess, The Home Depot, Hotels.com, booking.com, Priceline, HP, Logitech, and Philips Hue for this RCS campaign, which were promoted intensely within the myWorld community in two phases over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Out There Media's inaugural rich messaging campaigns for the U.S. market boasted impressive read rates ranging between 50% and 70%, surpassing expectations and cementing the company's position as a trailblazer in leveraging RCS to drive engagement, conversion and loyalty. This success underscores the effectiveness of Rich Messaging in engaging audiences and driving meaningful interactions at levels that could never be reached by advertising channels such as web banners, SMS or social media advertising.

"We're extremely delighted with the remarkable results of our debut rich messaging campaigns in the United States," said Kerstin Trikalitis, co-founder and CEO of Out There Media. "These outstanding numbers underscore the effectiveness of rich messaging in engaging audiences and driving meaningful interactions with leading global brands."

The power and success of RCS is further emphasized by recent industry developments. Google's announcement of 1 billion active RCS users reflects the growing influence of rich messaging, and the imminent entry of Apple into the RCS arena next year is anticipated to be the ultimate game-changer.

Out There Media continues to lead the way in revolutionizing digital advertising with RCS, offering major international brands unparalleled engagement, conversion and loyalty.

About Out There Media

Out There Media is the global leader in Rich Messaging (RCS), the latest-generation messaging technology that offers brands and advertisers unprecedented levels of customer engagement, conversion and loyalty. RCS has been described by mobile market intelligence firm Mobilesquared as "the game-changer the industry has been waiting for."

The company's proprietary, award-winning platform, Mobucks, enables operators to become substantial players in the digital advertising space and unlock significant revenue streams for them, and brands and agencies to reach their audiences in a highly targeted, effective and measurable manner, using the mobile phone as the medium.

Out There Media is trusted by some of the world's most popular brands, such as Unilever, Disney, Starbucks, Budweiser, Netflix and McDonald's, as well as major mobile operators including Vodafone, Vodacom, Starhub, O2 Telefónica, BT, Orange, Verizon, Telcel and MTN Group. The Company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria with operations across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.out-there-media.com.

