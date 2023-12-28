Cypher Metaverse Inc. Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is please to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,325,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $279,000 (the "Financing").

Under the Financing, each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the Company's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for ten trading days.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders in the amount of $18,755 and issued 156,300 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). The Broker Warrants are subject to the same terms as the Warrants.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable securities legislation, the Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for the acquisition of Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). Pursuant to the Company's agreement to loan Agapi funds as it works through the CSE's RTO process, the Company has now loaned Agapi a total of $886,692 to advance its business plan.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CODE seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8, and its Common Shares are currently listed on the CSE. CODE is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Brian Keane - Director

Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com