Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Masateru Igata has stepped down as a director of the Company and William Pincus has been appointed in his place.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is an investment business holding certain royalty interests and ownership interests in other mining companies. The Company is a reporting issuer in certain jurisdictions of Canada.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

