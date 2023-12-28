Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,000,000 options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to a certain officer, director, employee and a consultant of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. Further, the Company announces that it has cancelled 3,292,000 Options pursuant the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The Options had been granted between March 2021 and December 2021 to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants to the Company. The cancelled Options had exercise prices ranging from $0.22 to $0.60 and expiry dates ranging from March 2024 to December 2024. The Options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders for no consideration.

The common shares issuable upon exercise of the granted options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (PDFI) is a publicly traded investment company whose primary objective is to invest its funds for the purpose of generating returns from capital appreciation and income. It plans to accomplish these goals by bringing together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and Decentralized Finance sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

