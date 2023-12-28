Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: OPHRF) (FSE: 80M) (the "Company" or "Ophir") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of December 11th, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved its Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Azimut Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) (the "Optionor") to acquire up to an undivided 70% interest in the Pilipas Lithium Property (the "Property"), located approximately 50 km south of the Company's Radis Lithium Project in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire a 70% direct interest in the Property by making the following cash and share payments and incurring exploration expenditures:



Cash (CDN$) Securities Exploration or Other Work Commitments

(CDN$) Interest Earned Exchange Approval $20,000 (paid) 2,000,000 Shares (issued) -

Year 1 $25,000 1,000,000 Shares $400,000

Year 2 $25,000 1,000,000 Shares $1,600,000 50% Year 3 $30,000 2,000,000 Shares $2,000,000 70% Total $100,000 6,000,000 Shares $4,000,000



After satisfying the Year 2 commitments, the Company shall earn a 50% interest in the Property. After satisfying the Year 3 commitments, the Company shall earn a 70% interest in the Property. If the Company earns a 70% interest in the Property, the parties shall form a joint venture that is 70% held by the Company and 30% by the vendor. If the Company earns a 50% interest in the Property but fails to earn a 70% interest, the parties shall form a joint venture that is 50% held by the Company and 50% by the vendor. If after formation of the joint venture either party's interest is diluted below 10%, it shall be converted into a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Property.

About Ophir

Ophir Gold Corp. is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Radis and Pilipas Lithium Properties in James Bay, Quebec, and the past producing Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The Company holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Radis Property over a three-year period from Eastmain Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines Limited, an option to earn a 70% interest in the Pilipas Property over a three-year period from Azimut Exploration Inc and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Breccia Property from DG Resource Management Ltd.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. Azimut holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec (Canada). Its wholly owned flagship project, the Elmer Gold Project, has advanced to the resource stage with a strong exploration upside. Azimut also controls a strategic land position for copper-gold, nickel and lithium (see the document: Azimut in Numbers).

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 85.2 million shares issued and outstanding.

