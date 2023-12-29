Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of SOSO (SOSO) on January 3, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the SOSO/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.





SOSO (SOSO) is a governance token that enables holders to engage in Search AI's decision-making through voting, and is integral to the ecosystem, offering additional rewards for active participation in project activities and contributions.

Introducing SOSO: Revolutionizing Content Creation with Advanced AIGC Technologies

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of SOSO (SOSO), a governance token that enables holders to engage in Search AI's decision-making through voting, and is integral to the ecosystem, offering additional rewards for active participation in project activities and contributions. Search AI represents a groundbreaking development in the field of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC). It's an innovative platform that has evolved significantly, incorporating advanced technologies like GPT-3 and DALL-E. This evolution marks a pivotal moment in digital content creation, enabling more sophisticated and diverse applications in both image and text generation.

The platform's capabilities extend beyond mere content generation. It offers comprehensive model libraries, fine-tuning options, and customization features that cater to a wide range of AIGC needs. This versatility positions Search AI as a key player in the ever-evolving landscape of digital content production.

In the context of Web 3.0, Search AI stands out for its contribution to enhancing digital content production. The platform addresses the increasing demand for high-quality content consumption, making it a vital tool for content creators and consumers alike in the digital era.

Moreover, Search AI's integration with blockchain technology underscores its commitment to data security and transparency. This integration not only ensures the protection of user data but also aligns with the platform's broader goal of fostering a secure and efficient digital ecosystem for AIGC.

About SOSO Token

The SOSO token is an integral part of the Search AI ecosystem, functioning as a governance token. It empowers holders with the ability to participate in the platform's decision-making processes through a voting system. This token is pivotal in fostering community engagement and contribution, offering additional rewards to those who actively partake in project activities. Its role extends to enhancing the overall functionality and democratic governance structure of the Search AI platform, making it a key component in the advancement and maintenance of the ecosystem.

Based on BEP20, SOSO has a total supply of 2.1 billion (i.e. 2,100,000,000). The distribution of the SOSO token is allocated as follows: 10% to punch card collection, 80% to arithmetic output, 5% to the development team, and 5% to venture capital organizations. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on January 3, 2023. Investors who are interested in SOSO can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

