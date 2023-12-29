Tron DAO

TRON Spearheading Global Adoption of Crypto Payments According to Messari Crypto Theses for 2024



29-Dec-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | December 28, 2023 05:39 PM Eastern Standard Time Geneva, Switzerland, December 28, 2023 - TRON DAO is at the forefront of the evolving cryptocurrency payments landscape, as seen in the recent release of the insightful Messari Report: Crypto Theses 2024 . This pivotal report highlights the accelerating shift towards USDT on TRON DAO, particularly for store of value and payment functionalities, predominantly in developing nations. This recent Messari report reveals that an impressive 40% of USDT demand now stems from its use as a stable store of value and a reliable payment method. This trend is especially pronounced in emerging economies, indicating a leap towards more equitable Payment opportunities and stability. TRON DAO, with its robust infrastructure and commitment to accessibility, is pivotal in facilitating this global Payment paradigm shift. With over 200 million accounts and in excess of 6 billion transactions to date, TRON DAO is leading the charge towards a global crypto payment network. Its mission is to create an ecosystem where opportunities and access are universal, breaking down the traditional barriers of payment. "Understanding the crucial role of blockchain technology in shaping the future, TRON DAO contributors are committed to fostering a more inclusive and efficient global system," shared by Dave Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at the TRON DAO. His sentiment reflects a broader vision, one where digital assets like USDT on TRON DAO become tools for empowerment and payment inclusion. The Messari Report also sheds light on the significant user migration from traditional stablecoins like USDC to USDT on TRON DAO. Users are increasingly drawn to TRON DAO for its proven efficiency, lower costs, and faster transaction speeds, marking a notable shift in user preference and trust. As TRON DAO continues to navigate and shape the digital payment landscape, it remains dedicated to innovation, user empowerment, and the continuous expansion of its network. The insights from the Messari Report affirm the significant role TRON DAO plays in the global shift towards digital solutions. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of December 2023, it has over 202.59 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.89 billion total transactions, and over $20.53 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



