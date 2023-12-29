Anzeige
Freitag, 29.12.2023

WKN: A2AS8Y | ISIN: SG1DC0000006 | Ticker-Symbol: 1MMA
Frankfurt
29.12.23
08:04 Uhr
0,015 Euro
+0,002
+11,11 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
MM2 ASIA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MM2 ASIA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BORR DRILLING
BORR DRILLING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORR DRILLING LIMITED6,670+0,91 %
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION5,186+1,31 %
ILLA SPA0,0000,00 %
LANSDOWNE OIL & GAS PLC0,0010,00 %
MM2 ASIA LTD0,015+11,11 %
RPT REALTY11,652+0,05 %
SVEDBERGS I DALSTORP AB2,790-13,49 %
TIMELESS RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD0,0020,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.